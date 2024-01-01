The Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA) host the Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-0 CAA) after winning four home games in a row. The Dragons are double-digit favorites by 15.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Hampton vs. Drexel Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drexel -15.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

Hampton and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in eight of nine games this season.

Hampton's average game total this season has been 155.7, 16.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Hampton is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Drexel (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 10.1% more often than Hampton (4-5-0) this season.

Hampton vs. Drexel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drexel 2 18.2% 70.5 150.9 63.6 138.9 133.5 Hampton 8 88.9% 80.4 150.9 75.3 138.9 152.6

Additional Hampton Insights & Trends

The Dragons' record against the spread in CAA games last season was 10-7-0.

The Pirates' 80.4 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 63.6 the Dragons allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.6 points, Hampton is 4-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Hampton vs. Drexel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drexel 6-5-0 0-0 2-9-0 Hampton 4-5-0 0-2 3-6-0

Hampton vs. Drexel Home/Away Splits

Drexel Hampton 4-1 Home Record 3-2 2-5 Away Record 0-4 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 95.4 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.5 0-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-3-0

