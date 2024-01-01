Monday's contest at Daskalakis Athletic Center has the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA) matching up with the Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-0 CAA) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Drexel.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hampton vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 79, Hampton 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: Drexel (-16.1)

Drexel (-16.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Drexel has gone 6-5-0 against the spread, while Hampton's ATS record this season is 4-5-0. The Dragons are 2-9-0 and the Pirates are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other CAA Predictions

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates have a +62 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 80.4 points per game, 67th in college basketball, and are allowing 75.3 per outing to rank 283rd in college basketball.

Hampton averages 39.3 rebounds per game (77th in college basketball) while conceding 35.1 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.2 boards per game.

Hampton makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (199th in college basketball) at a 32.4% rate (234th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 29.4% from deep.

Hampton has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (316th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (109th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.