Kyle Kuzma and Dejounte Murray are two players to watch when the Washington Wizards (6-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (12-19) meet at Capital One Arena on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSSE

MNMT, BSSE Live Stream:

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards' Last Game

In their previous game, the Wizards beat the Nets on Friday, 110-104. Kuzma scored a team-high 26 points (and contributed two assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 26 8 2 0 1 4 Deni Avdija 21 13 6 1 1 3 Corey Kispert 15 0 0 0 0 3

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma is posting 22.6 points, 4.3 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.

Tyus Jones is averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 assists and 3.1 boards per contest.

Deni Avdija's numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 3.9 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

Jordan Poole posts 17.4 points, 2.4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the field and 31.8% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Daniel Gafford puts up 10.9 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.1 blocks (eighth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 21.9 6.9 3.6 0.3 0.6 2.6 Tyus Jones 14.9 3.8 6.4 1.6 0.4 2.2 Daniel Gafford 11.6 7.7 1.3 1.3 2 0 Jordan Poole 18.1 2 4.2 1 0.2 2.6 Deni Avdija 9.9 6.3 3.9 1 0.2 0.7

