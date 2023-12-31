Check out the injury report for the Washington Wizards (6-25), which currently has only one player listed, as the Wizards prepare for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (12-19) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Wizards enter this game after a 110-104 victory over the Nets on Friday. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 26 points for the Wizards in the win.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danilo Gallinari SF Questionable Back 7 2.9 1.2

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), AJ Griffin: Out (Personal), De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee), Seth Lundy: Questionable (Ankle)

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream:

