The Atlanta Hawks (12-19), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will look to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Wizards (6-25). This game is at 3:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSE.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks average 121.9 points per game (third in the league) while allowing 122.6 per contest (27th in the NBA). They have a -20 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards' -299 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.4 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 126 per outing (30th in league).

These teams are scoring 238.3 points per game between them, 14.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 248.6 points per game combined, 3.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Atlanta is 7-24-0 ATS this season.

Washington is 15-16-0 ATS this season.

Wizards and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Hawks +12500 +6600 -

