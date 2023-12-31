How to Watch the Virginia vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (12-0) will look to continue a 12-game winning run when hitting the road against the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Virginia vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack put up 16 more points per game (79.7) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (63.7).
- When it scores more than 63.7 points, NC State is 12-0.
- Virginia has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.
- The 78.4 points per game the Cavaliers record are 22.5 more points than the Wolfpack give up (55.9).
- Virginia is 8-3 when scoring more than 55.9 points.
- NC State has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 78.4 points.
- This year the Cavaliers are shooting 40.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Wolfpack concede.
- The Wolfpack's 46.3 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Cavaliers have conceded.
Virginia Leaders
- Kymora Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (16-for-59)
- Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 45.4 FG%
- Jillian Brown: 7.3 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)
- Alexia Smith: 5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG%
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Rider
|W 78-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/16/2023
|Wofford
|L 71-70
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/21/2023
|Fordham
|W 82-56
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/31/2023
|NC State
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|Duke
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
