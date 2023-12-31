The NC State Wolfpack (12-0) will look to continue a 12-game winning run when hitting the road against the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

Virginia vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack put up 16 more points per game (79.7) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (63.7).

When it scores more than 63.7 points, NC State is 12-0.

Virginia has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.

The 78.4 points per game the Cavaliers record are 22.5 more points than the Wolfpack give up (55.9).

Virginia is 8-3 when scoring more than 55.9 points.

NC State has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 78.4 points.

This year the Cavaliers are shooting 40.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

The Wolfpack's 46.3 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Cavaliers have conceded.

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (16-for-59)

12.1 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (16-for-59) Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 45.4 FG%

14.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 45.4 FG% Jillian Brown: 7.3 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

7.3 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Alexia Smith: 5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG%

Virginia Schedule