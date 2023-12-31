The NC State Wolfpack (12-0) will look to continue a 12-game winning run when hitting the road against the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network
Virginia vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack put up 16 more points per game (79.7) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (63.7).
  • When it scores more than 63.7 points, NC State is 12-0.
  • Virginia has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.
  • The 78.4 points per game the Cavaliers record are 22.5 more points than the Wolfpack give up (55.9).
  • Virginia is 8-3 when scoring more than 55.9 points.
  • NC State has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 78.4 points.
  • This year the Cavaliers are shooting 40.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Wolfpack concede.
  • The Wolfpack's 46.3 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Cavaliers have conceded.

Virginia Leaders

  • Kymora Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (16-for-59)
  • Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 45.4 FG%
  • Jillian Brown: 7.3 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)
  • Alexia Smith: 5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG%

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Rider W 78-51 John Paul Jones Arena
12/16/2023 Wofford L 71-70 John Paul Jones Arena
12/21/2023 Fordham W 82-56 John Paul Jones Arena
12/31/2023 NC State - John Paul Jones Arena
1/4/2024 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/7/2024 Duke - John Paul Jones Arena

