How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-7) will try to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network X
Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers average 12.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Hokies allow (56.7).
- Pittsburgh has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 56.7 points.
- Virginia Tech is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.
- The Hokies average 80.8 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 64.4 the Panthers allow.
- Virginia Tech is 8-1 when scoring more than 64.4 points.
- When Pittsburgh gives up fewer than 80.8 points, it is 5-7.
- The Hokies shoot 47.2% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.
- The Panthers shoot 42.1% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Hokies concede.
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Elizabeth Kitley: 20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.3 FG%
- Georgia Amoore: 16.5 PTS, 7.7 AST, 42.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (28-for-86)
- Matilda Ekh: 10.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)
- Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)
- Olivia Summiel: 4.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Radford
|W 85-40
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 84-59
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/21/2023
|William & Mary
|W 76-43
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|NC State
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
