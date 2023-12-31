The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-7) will try to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ACC Network X

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

The Panthers average 12.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Hokies allow (56.7).

Pittsburgh has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 56.7 points.

Virginia Tech is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.

The Hokies average 80.8 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 64.4 the Panthers allow.

Virginia Tech is 8-1 when scoring more than 64.4 points.

When Pittsburgh gives up fewer than 80.8 points, it is 5-7.

The Hokies shoot 47.2% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.

The Panthers shoot 42.1% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Hokies concede.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.3 FG%

20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.3 FG% Georgia Amoore: 16.5 PTS, 7.7 AST, 42.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (28-for-86)

16.5 PTS, 7.7 AST, 42.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (28-for-86) Matilda Ekh: 10.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

10.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)

8.6 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83) Olivia Summiel: 4.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Virginia Tech Schedule