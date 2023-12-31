Sunday's contest that pits the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (12-0) against the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) at John Paul Jones Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-64 in favor of NC State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 31.

Their last time out, the Cavaliers won on Thursday 82-56 over Fordham.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 75, Virginia 64

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Cavaliers captured their best win of the season, an 87-81 victory over the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 83), according to our computer rankings.

Virginia has six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

87-81 at home over Missouri (No. 83) on November 30

81-59 over Tulane (No. 142) on November 24

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 204) on November 12

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 210) on November 8

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 216) on November 15

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (16-for-59)

12.1 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (16-for-59) Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 45.4 FG%

14.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 45.4 FG% Jillian Brown: 7.3 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

7.3 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Alexia Smith: 5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG%

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers' +161 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.4 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per outing (179th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.