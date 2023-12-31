Terry McLaurin vs. Charvarius Ward: Week 17 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Terry McLaurin versus the San Francisco 49ers pass defense and Charvarius Ward is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Commanders face the 49ers at FedExField. We have stats and analysis available for you in the following article.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Commanders vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExField
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers
|106.5
|7.1
|37
|101
|7.93
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Terry McLaurin vs. Charvarius Ward Insights
Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense
- Terry McLaurin has totaled 69 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 885 (59.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 117 times and has three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Washington is midde-of-the-road this season in passing yards, ranking 17th in the NFL with 3,432 (228.8 per game).
- The Commanders are bottom-10 in points this season, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 309 total points scored (20.6 per contest). They also rank 19th in total yards (4,912).
- Washington is airing it out more than any other team in the league, chucking it 38.7 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Commanders rank 16th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 62 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 55.9%.
Charvarius Ward & the 49ers' Defense
- Charvarius Ward has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 64 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 22 passes defended to his name.
- In terms of passing yards allowed, San Francisco has given up 3,330 (222.0 per game), ranking 16th in the league.
- The 49ers are conceding the third-fewest points in the NFL, 17.8 per game.
- San Francisco has allowed seven players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 15 players have caught a touchdown against the 49ers this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Terry McLaurin vs. Charvarius Ward Advanced Stats
|Terry McLaurin
|Charvarius Ward
|Rec. Targets
|117
|102
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|69
|22
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.8
|54
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|885
|64
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|59.0
|4.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|267
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|6
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|4
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.