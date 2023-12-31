The Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin will be up against the San Francisco 49ers' defense and Fred Warner in Week 17 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Commanders pass catchers' matchup against the 49ers pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Commanders vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers 106.5 7.1 37 101 7.93

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Terry McLaurin vs. Fred Warner Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin has registered 69 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 885 (59.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 117 times and has three touchdowns.

Through the air, Washington's passing attacks ranks 16th in the NFL with 3,432 passing yards (228.8 per game) and 15th with 22 passing touchdowns.

With just 309 points (20.6 per game), the Commanders are having trouble putting up points this year.

Washington is throwing the ball more than any other team in the league, chucking it 38.7 times per game.

In the red zone, the Commanders have made 62 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 15th in the league. They pass the ball 55.9% of the time in the red zone.

Fred Warner & the 49ers' Defense

Fred Warner leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 126 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, San Francisco is No. 16 in the NFL at 222.0 yards conceded per game (3,330 total passing yards against).

The 49ers' points-against average on defense is third-best in the NFL, at 17.8 per game.

San Francisco has given up over 100 receiving yards to seven players this season.

The 49ers have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terry McLaurin vs. Fred Warner Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Fred Warner Rec. Targets 117 67 Def. Targets Receptions 69 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.8 52 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 885 126 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 59.0 8.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 264 6.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 2.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 4 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.