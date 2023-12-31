Sam Howell will be facing the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Washington Commanders meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Howell has racked up 3,624 passing yards (241.6 per game) and a 63.2% completion rate this season, throwing for 19 TDs with 17 INTs. Howell has added 265 rushing yards (plus five rushing touchdowns) on 43 carries while delivering 17.7 yards per contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Howell and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Howell vs. the 49ers

Howell vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games San Francisco has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

11 players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the 49ers this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against San Francisco in 2023.

The 49ers have allowed one opposing player to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The 222 passing yards per game given up by the 49ers defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the 49ers have given up 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks second in league play.

Watch Commanders vs 49ers on Fubo!

Commanders Player Previews

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the 49ers

Passing Yards: 234.5 (-115)

234.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+135)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Howell with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has bettered his passing yards prop total in nine games this season, or 60.0%.

The Commanders, who are 23rd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 63.9% of the time while running 36.1%.

Howell is No. 23 in the league averaging 6.5 yards per attempt (3,624 total yards passing).

Howell has completed at least one touchdown pass in 10 of 15 games, including multiple TDs five times.

He has 24 total touchdowns this season (66.7% of his team's 36 offensive TDs).

Howell has attempted 54 passes in the red zone (48.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 12.5 (-110)

Howell Rushing Insights

So far this season, Howell has hit the over nine times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 15 opportunities).

Howell has a rushing touchdown in four of 15 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has eight red zone carries for 16.3% of the team share (his team runs on 44.1% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 6-for-22 / 56 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 11-for-26 / 102 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 12-for-23 / 127 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 21 YDS / 2 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 28-for-44 / 300 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 31-for-45 / 256 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 3 ATT / 35 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.