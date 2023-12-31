The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Radford Highlanders (4-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Radford vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders score just 2.1 fewer points per game (54.7) than the Commodores allow their opponents to score (56.8).

Radford is 4-1 when it scores more than 56.8 points.

Vanderbilt is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.7 points.

The Commodores put up 8.5 more points per game (72.4) than the Highlanders allow (63.9).

When Vanderbilt totals more than 63.9 points, it is 11-0.

Radford has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.

The Commodores are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Highlanders allow to opponents (39.6%).

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 17 3PT% (9-for-53)

16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 17 3PT% (9-for-53) Taniya Hanner: 9.6 PTS, 44.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.6 PTS, 44.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%

4.3 PTS, 39.6 FG% Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Maci Rhoades: 5.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

Radford Schedule