How to Watch the Radford vs. Vanderbilt Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Radford Highlanders (4-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Radford vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders score just 2.1 fewer points per game (54.7) than the Commodores allow their opponents to score (56.8).
- Radford is 4-1 when it scores more than 56.8 points.
- Vanderbilt is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.7 points.
- The Commodores put up 8.5 more points per game (72.4) than the Highlanders allow (63.9).
- When Vanderbilt totals more than 63.9 points, it is 11-0.
- Radford has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.
- The Commodores are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Highlanders allow to opponents (39.6%).
Radford Leaders
- Ashlyn Traylor: 16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 17 3PT% (9-for-53)
- Taniya Hanner: 9.6 PTS, 44.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%
- Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Maci Rhoades: 5.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Liberty
|W 57-45
|Liberty Arena
|12/17/2023
|Queens (NC)
|W 62-46
|Dedmon Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 74-50
|TD Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/10/2024
|Longwood
|-
|Dedmon Center
