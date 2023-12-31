The Longwood Lancers (2-9) will be looking to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (9-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Longwood vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up an average of 60.8 points per game, 21.8 fewer points than the 82.6 the Lancers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 82.6 points, Norfolk State is 2-0.

The 61.5 points per game the Lancers record are just 3.9 more points than the Spartans give up (57.6).

Longwood is 2-4 when scoring more than 57.6 points.

Norfolk State has a 6-2 record when allowing fewer than 61.5 points.

This year the Lancers are shooting 35.1% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Spartans give up.

The Spartans' 38.2 shooting percentage is 8.5 lower than the Lancers have given up.

Longwood Leaders

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Malea Brown: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

7.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37) Janay Turner: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42) Adriana Shipp: 8.8 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

8.8 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Kiki McIntyre: 4.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Schedule