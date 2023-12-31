The Liberty Lady Flames (5-9) go up against the Tennessee Volunteers (6-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers put up an average of 77 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 69.1 the Flames give up.

Tennessee has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.

Liberty's record is 4-6 when it allows fewer than 77 points.

The 62.9 points per game the Flames score are 9.6 fewer points than the Volunteers give up (72.5).

Liberty has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 72.5 points.

The Flames shoot 41% from the field, only 1.5% higher than the Volunteers allow defensively.

The Volunteers' 42 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.5 higher than the Flames have conceded.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 13.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 55 FG%

13.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 55 FG% Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (30-for-80)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (30-for-80) Asia Boone: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Jordan Hodges: 6.9 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

6.9 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.1 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Liberty Schedule