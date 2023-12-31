The Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma included, face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Kuzma, in his last game (December 29 win against the Nets), produced 26 points and eight rebounds.

Below, we break down Kuzma's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.6 21.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 6.9 Assists 4.5 4.3 3.6 PRA -- 33 32.4 PR -- 28.7 28.8 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.6



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Hawks

Kuzma is responsible for attempting 20.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 19.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Wizards rank 12th in possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 104.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 122.6 points per game, the Hawks are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Hawks have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the league.

The Hawks concede 28.4 assists per contest, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hawks are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 25 12 7 8 2 0 0 11/1/2023 25 25 9 6 1 0 0

