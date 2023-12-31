Will John Bates cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders clash with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will John Bates score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a TD)

Bates has 18 catches on 26 targets for 145 yards, with an average of 11.2 yards per game.

Bates, in 12 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

John Bates Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 46 0 Week 3 Bills 2 2 12 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 1 1 17 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 1 -5 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 11 Giants 2 2 15 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 5 3 14 0

