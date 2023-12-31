Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson will face the San Francisco 49ers and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 17, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Dotson has 47 receptions for 501 yards and four TDs this season. He has been targeted 79 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Dotson and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dotson vs. the 49ers

Dotson vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD Seven players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against San Francisco in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

The 222 passing yards the 49ers allow per game makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The 49ers' defense is ranked second in the league with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Commanders vs 49ers on Fubo!

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Dotson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dotson Receiving Insights

In five of 15 games this year, Dotson has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Dotson has been targeted on 79 of his team's 580 passing attempts this season (13.6% target share).

He has 501 receiving yards on 79 targets to rank 101st in NFL play with 6.3 yards per target.

Dotson has a touchdown catch in four of 15 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has four total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 36 offensive TDs).

With 10 red zone targets, Dotson has been on the receiving end of 16.1% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.