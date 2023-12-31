Will Curtis Samuel cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Curtis Samuel score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Samuel has put up a 565-yard season thus far (40.4 yards per game) with four TDs, hauling in 57 throws out of 83 targets.

Samuel has had a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

Curtis Samuel Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 6 2 6 0 Week 11 Giants 2 1 5 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 12 9 100 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 4 65 0 Week 15 @Rams 9 5 41 2 Week 16 @Jets 6 1 16 0

