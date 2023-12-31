Commanders vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Commanders (4-11) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField and will attempt to halt a six-game losing streak.
The recent betting insights and trends for the 49ers and Commanders can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Commanders vs. 49ers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|13.5
|49.5
|-1000
|+650
Commanders vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats
Washington Commanders
- Commanders games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 49.5 points in nine of 15 outings.
- Washington's games this season have had an average of 42.3 points, 7.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Commanders have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-8-1).
- The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.
- Washington has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +650 odds on them winning this game.
San Francisco 49ers
- San Francisco's matchups this year have an average total of 44.0, 5.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The 49ers have gone 8-6-1 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have been moneyline favorites 15 times this season. They've gone 11-4.
- San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
49ers vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|49ers
|29.6
|3
|17.8
|3
|44.0
|6
|15
|Commanders
|20.6
|23
|30.2
|32
|42.3
|9
|15
Commanders vs. 49ers Betting Insights & Trends
Commanders
- Over its last three contests, Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In the Commanders' past three contests, they have gone over the total twice.
- The 49ers have totaled 177 more points than their opponents this season (11.8 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 144 total points (9.6 per game).
49ers
- San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.
- In its past three contests, San Francisco has hit the over twice.
- The 49ers have scored a total of 177 more points than their opponents this year (11.8 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 144 points (9.6 per game).
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|42.8
|42.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.3
|25.0
|23.9
|ATS Record
|6-8-1
|0-5-1
|6-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-6-0
|4-2-0
|5-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-8
|0-3
|3-5
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.0
|44.4
|43.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.9
|27.0
|25.0
|ATS Record
|8-6-1
|3-4-0
|5-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|8-6-1
|4-3-0
|4-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|11-4
|5-2
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
