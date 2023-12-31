When the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers go head to head in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Antonio Gibson find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Gibson has 238 rushing yards (17 per game) on 59 carries with one touchdown.

Gibson has also caught 43 passes for 344 yards (24.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Gibson has had one game with a rushing TD.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Antonio Gibson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 15 0 1 1 1 Week 7 @Giants 2 7 0 2 24 0 Week 8 Eagles 2 14 0 5 28 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6 34 0 5 42 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 4 13 0 5 42 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 21 0 3 16 0 Week 13 Dolphins 10 35 0 4 37 0 Week 15 @Rams 4 15 0 5 20 0 Week 16 @Jets 9 30 1 1 2 0

