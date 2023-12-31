Looking for an updated view of the ACC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Duke

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 27-4

9-3 | 27-4 Odds to Win ACC: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 106-69 vs Queens

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Syracuse

Syracuse Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Clemson

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-4

11-1 | 27-4 Odds to Win ACC: +275

+275 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 93-58 vs Radford

Next Game

Opponent: @ Miami (FL)

@ Miami (FL) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. North Carolina

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 25-6

9-3 | 25-6 Odds to Win ACC: +275

+275 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 105-60 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 23-8

9-4 | 23-8 Odds to Win ACC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st

141st Last Game: L 81-73 vs Syracuse

Next Game

Opponent: North Carolina

North Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Wake Forest

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

9-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win ACC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd

142nd Last Game: W 86-63 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Boston College

@ Boston College Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 17-14

10-2 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st

201st Last Game: W 95-55 vs North Florida

Next Game

Opponent: Clemson

Clemson Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-13

9-4 | 18-13 Odds to Win ACC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 86-63 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Syracuse

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 17-13

10-3 | 17-13 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th

34th Last Game: W 81-73 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

Opponent: @ Duke

@ Duke Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Virginia

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

10-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th

108th Last Game: L 76-54 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Opponent: Louisville

Louisville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. NC State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

9-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th

168th Last Game: W 83-66 vs Detroit Mercy

Next Game

Opponent: @ Notre Dame

@ Notre Dame Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Boston College

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

9-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th

145th Last Game: W 85-69 vs Lehigh

Next Game

Opponent: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-16

8-4 | 15-16 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th

46th Last Game: L 72-64 vs Nevada

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Florida State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-19

6-6 | 12-19 Odds to Win ACC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 78-75 vs Lipscomb

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Notre Dame

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 6-25

6-7 | 6-25 Odds to Win ACC: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 151st

151st Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 76-54 vs Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: NC State

NC State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

15. Louisville

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-25

5-7 | 6-25 Odds to Win ACC: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 175th

175th Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th

217th Last Game: L 95-76 vs Kentucky

Next Game