The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) face the Navy Midshipmen (2-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

William & Mary vs. Navy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other William & Mary Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Players to Watch

Chase Lowe: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Moss: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 15.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Charlie Williams: 8.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Caleb Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Navy Players to Watch

Donovan Draper: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Austin Benigni: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Austin Inge: 7.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Mitch Fischer: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Woods: 4.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. Navy Stat Comparison

Navy Rank Navy AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank 343rd 64.6 Points Scored 79.3 93rd 56th 65.4 Points Allowed 74.0 251st 180th 36.9 Rebounds 37.2 166th 165th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st 332nd 5.4 3pt Made 10.2 19th 315th 11.1 Assists 14.3 138th 174th 11.8 Turnovers 10.6 80th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.