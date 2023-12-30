Will William & Mary be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes William & Mary's full tournament resume.

How William & Mary ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 351

William & Mary's best wins

William & Mary, in its signature win of the season, took down the Elon Phoenix 77-70 on January 4. With 23 points, Charlie Williams was the top scorer versus Elon. Second on the team was Trey Moss, with 20 points.

Next best wins

84-79 at home over Old Dominion (No. 211/RPI) on December 6

75-56 at home over American (No. 288/RPI) on November 9

96-81 at home over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on November 25

William & Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-5

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tribe are 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

William & Mary is facing the seventh-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Tribe's 17 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.

William & Mary's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

William & Mary's next game

Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. Drexel Dragons

William & Mary Tribe vs. Drexel Dragons Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV Channel: FloHoops

