2024 NCAA Bracketology: William & Mary March Madness Resume | January 5
Will William & Mary be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes William & Mary's full tournament resume.
How William & Mary ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|351
William & Mary's best wins
William & Mary, in its signature win of the season, took down the Elon Phoenix 77-70 on January 4. With 23 points, Charlie Williams was the top scorer versus Elon. Second on the team was Trey Moss, with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 84-79 at home over Old Dominion (No. 211/RPI) on December 6
- 75-56 at home over American (No. 288/RPI) on November 9
- 96-81 at home over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on November 25
William & Mary's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-5
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tribe are 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- William & Mary is facing the seventh-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Tribe's 17 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.
- William & Mary's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
William & Mary's next game
- Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. Drexel Dragons
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: FloHoops
