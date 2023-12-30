The Navy Midshipmen (3-7) look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William & Mary vs. Navy Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 40.2% the Midshipmen's opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, William & Mary has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Tribe are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Midshipmen sit at 115th.
  • The Tribe's 77.6 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 63.1 the Midshipmen allow.
  • William & Mary is 5-4 when it scores more than 63.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

  • At home William & Mary is scoring 87.6 points per game, 17.6 more than it is averaging on the road (70.0).
  • The Tribe give up 59.0 points per game at home, and 86.0 away.
  • Beyond the arc, William & Mary drains fewer trifectas on the road (10.0 per game) than at home (10.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (34.5%) than at home (38.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Old Dominion W 84-79 Kaplan Arena
12/10/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 99-50 Kaplan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Pepperdine L 71-59 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall
1/4/2024 Elon - Kaplan Arena
1/6/2024 Drexel - Kaplan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.