Saturday's contest that pits the Navy Midshipmen (3-7) versus the William & Mary Tribe (5-7) at Navy Alumni Hall has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Navy, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

William & Mary vs. Navy Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

William & Mary vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Navy 74, William & Mary 69

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. Navy

Computer Predicted Spread: Navy (-5.3)

Navy (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Navy has gone 4-5-0 against the spread, while William & Mary's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. The Midshipmen have gone over the point total in four games, while Tribe games have gone over seven times.

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 117th in college basketball, and giving up 73.8 per outing, 254th in college basketball) and have a +46 scoring differential.

William & Mary wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It collects 35.9 rebounds per game, 218th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.1.

William & Mary connects on 9.8 three-pointers per game (24th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents.

William & Mary has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (70th in college basketball) while forcing 9.7 (339th in college basketball).

