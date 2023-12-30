Virginia vs. Notre Dame December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6, 0-1 ACC) meeting the Virginia Cavaliers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ryan Dunn: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Isaac McKneely: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Leon Bond III: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrew Rohde: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Markus Burton: 15.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- J.R. Konieczny: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julian Roper: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tae Davis: 9.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carey Booth: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|Virginia AVG
|Virginia Rank
|344th
|64.6
|Points Scored
|66.8
|321st
|106th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|53.3
|2nd
|221st
|35.7
|Rebounds
|32.6
|324th
|233rd
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|325th
|205th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.8
|236th
|333rd
|10.7
|Assists
|15.7
|66th
|117th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|7.6
|1st
