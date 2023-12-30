How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) will aim to build on a six-game winning run when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Hokies have won four games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Lipscomb vs Florida State (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Virginia vs Notre Dame (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Pittsburgh vs Syracuse (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies are shooting 44.9% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.8% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Virginia Tech has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.8% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demon Deacons sit at 325th.
- The Hokies' 74.3 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 68.4 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.
- Virginia Tech is 8-1 when it scores more than 68.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Virginia Tech put up 77.2 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged away (71.3).
- The Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech knocked down fewer trifectas away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32%) than at home (39.3%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 71-50
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Vermont
|W 73-51
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|American
|W 77-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/10/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.