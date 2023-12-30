The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) will aim to build on a six-game winning run when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Hokies have won four games in a row.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies are shooting 44.9% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.8% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Virginia Tech has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.8% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demon Deacons sit at 325th.
  • The Hokies' 74.3 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 68.4 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.
  • Virginia Tech is 8-1 when it scores more than 68.4 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Virginia Tech put up 77.2 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged away (71.3).
  • The Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech knocked down fewer trifectas away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32%) than at home (39.3%) too.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Valparaiso W 71-50 Cassell Coliseum
12/16/2023 Vermont W 73-51 Cassell Coliseum
12/21/2023 American W 77-55 Cassell Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/10/2024 Clemson - Cassell Coliseum

