Saturday's contest at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) going head to head against the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-71 victory for Wake Forest, so expect a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 73, Virginia Tech 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-2.5)

Wake Forest (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Wake Forest has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Virginia Tech is 6-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Demon Deacons are 5-4-0 and the Hokies are 4-8-0.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies' +118 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.3 points per game (196th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (42nd in college basketball).

Virginia Tech ranks 253rd in the country at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 30.6 its opponents average.

Virginia Tech knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (175th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make, shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 10.6 (86th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (161st in college basketball).

