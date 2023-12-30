What are Virginia Tech's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Virginia Tech's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Virginia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 1-0 16 13 87

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech's best wins

Against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team in the RPI, Virginia Tech registered its signature win of the season on November 24, a 59-58 victory. Elizabeth Kitley was the leading scorer in the signature win over Kansas, recording 31 points with 18 rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

76-43 at home over William & Mary (No. 160/RPI) on December 21

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 177/RPI) on November 16

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 188/RPI) on November 20

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 201/RPI) on December 17

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 220/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hokies are 1-1 -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Hokies have seven wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Virginia Tech faces the 180th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Hokies have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Virginia Tech's 17 remaining games this season, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Virginia Tech's next game

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Virginia Tech games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.