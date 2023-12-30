The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) are traveling to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) for a contest between ACC rivals at Purcell Pavilion, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACCN

Virginia Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have hit.

In games Virginia shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 317th.

The 66.8 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.2 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66.6).

When Virginia totals more than 66.6 points, it is 6-0.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia put up 68.6 points per game last season at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged away from home (65.7).

The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.6).

In home games, Virginia made 1.0 fewer threes per game (6.6) than away from home (7.6). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (38.2%).

