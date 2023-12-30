Saturday's contest features the Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) clashing at Purcell Pavilion (on December 30) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-58 win for Virginia.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023

12:00 PM ET

South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 68, Notre Dame 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-9.8)

Virginia (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 125.2

Notre Dame's record against the spread this season is 5-7-0, and Virginia's is 7-5-0. Both the Fighting Irish and the Cavaliers are 3-9-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers put up 66.8 points per game (328th in college basketball) while giving up 54.5 per outing (second in college basketball). They have a +147 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The 33.1 rebounds per game Virginia accumulates rank 319th in the country, 1.9 fewer than the 35 its opponents pull down.

Virginia makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (66th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 per game its opponents make, at a 28.1% rate.

Virginia has committed 8.2 turnovers per game (third in college basketball), 5.7 fewer than the 13.9 it forces (65th in college basketball).

