VCU vs. UMass December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the VCU Rams (9-1) playing the UMass Minutewomen (2-9) at 4:30 PM ET.
VCU vs. UMass Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
VCU Players to Watch
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jennifer Ezeh: 6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
UMass Players to Watch
- Stefanie Kulesza: 12.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bre Bellamy: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tori Hyduke: 5.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
