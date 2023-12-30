The VCU Rams (6-5) will face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

VCU Players to Watch

Zeb Jackson: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Max Shulga: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Toibu Lawal: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Christian Fermin: 5.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

5.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Jason Nelson: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Caleb Robinson: 14.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK DQ Nicholas: 10.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas Stieber: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Brendan Mykalcio: 5.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank 241st 72.5 Points Scored 72.5 241st 90th 67.1 Points Allowed 70.3 164th 196th 36.3 Rebounds 40.9 42nd 208th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.5 82nd 97th 8.4 3pt Made 6.6 258th 161st 13.9 Assists 11.7 291st 293rd 13.3 Turnovers 11.1 117th

