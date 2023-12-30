Saturday's contest that pits the VCU Rams (11-1) versus the UMass Minutewomen (2-10) at Stuart C. Siegel Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-49 in favor of VCU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on December 30.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Rams claimed a 59-36 victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

VCU vs. UMass Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

VCU vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 74, UMass 49

Other A-10 Predictions

VCU Schedule Analysis

The Rams' best victory of the season came against the East Carolina Pirates, a top 100 team (No. 80), according to our computer rankings. The Rams registered the 55-50 home win on November 14.

The Rams have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in Division 1.

VCU 2023-24 Best Wins

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 80) on November 14

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 106) on November 23

64-50 at home over Old Dominion (No. 114) on December 17

57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 134) on December 2

64-55 over Delaware (No. 182) on December 11

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)

13.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

13.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40)

12.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40) Mykel Parham: 5.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 29.0 FG%

5.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 29.0 FG% Jennifer Ezeh: 6.3 PTS, 46.4 FG%

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams' +171 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.5 points per game (227th in college basketball) while allowing 49.3 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

