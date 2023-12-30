2024 NCAA Bracketology: VCU Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
For bracketology analysis on VCU and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.
Want to bet on VCU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How VCU ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-1
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|27
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VCU's best wins
Against the Old Dominion Monarchs, a top 100 team in the RPI, VCU notched its signature win of the season on December 17, a 64-50 home victory. With 13 points, Timaya Lewis-Eutsey was the top scorer against Old Dominion. Second on the team was Mary-Anna Asare, with 12 points.
Next best wins
- 57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 97/RPI) on December 2
- 55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 128/RPI) on November 14
- 56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 133/RPI) on November 23
- 55-32 at home over Le Moyne (No. 138/RPI) on December 5
- 70-54 on the road over William & Mary (No. 160/RPI) on November 10
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
VCU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- The Rams have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).
- Based on the RPI, VCU has six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- VCU has been handed the 244th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- In terms of the Rams' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams over .500.
- When it comes to VCU's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
VCU's next game
- Matchup: Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming VCU games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.