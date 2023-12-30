The Washington Capitals, with Tom Wilson, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Fancy a bet on Wilson in the Capitals-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tom Wilson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Wilson has averaged 18:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Wilson has scored a goal in eight of 33 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 14 of 33 games this season, Wilson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 33 games this season, Wilson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Wilson has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Wilson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wilson Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 33 Games 1 18 Points 0 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.