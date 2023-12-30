For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tom Wilson a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

  • In eight of 33 games this season, Wilson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (four shots).
  • On the power play, Wilson has accumulated three goals and one assist.
  • Wilson's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:19 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:26 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:12 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:53 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:38 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:21 Home W 4-0

Capitals vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

