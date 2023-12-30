The Richmond Spiders (5-5) will face the Lafayette Leopards (1-10) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Lafayette Game Information

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Jordan King: 20.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Neal Quinn: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Dji Bailey: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Bigelow: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mikkel Tyne: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lafayette Players to Watch

  • Kyle Jenkins: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Justin Vander Baan: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Eric Sondberg: 10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mark Butler: 5.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Devin Hines: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Richmond vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank
121st 78.0 Points Scored 60.7 357th
142nd 69.5 Points Allowed 72.0 207th
322nd 32.7 Rebounds 33.2 305th
361st 5.1 Off. Rebounds 8.3 249th
89th 8.6 3pt Made 7.5 178th
179th 13.7 Assists 13.6 183rd
1st 7.9 Turnovers 12.6 244th

