For bracketology analysis on Richmond and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Richmond ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 235

Richmond's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Richmond took down the Charlotte 49ers at home on December 16. The final score was 64-56. That signature victory versus Charlotte featured a team-leading 21 points from Jordan King. Neal Quinn, with 20 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

82-65 over UNLV (No. 171/RPI) on November 21

90-61 at home over Queens (No. 231/RPI) on November 25

59-38 at home over Lafayette (No. 337/RPI) on December 30

72-66 at home over Buffalo (No. 342/RPI) on December 21

88-69 at home over William & Mary (No. 355/RPI) on December 2

Richmond's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Spiders are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Spiders have six wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Richmond has been handed the 241st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Spiders' upcoming schedule features three games against teams with worse records and 16 games against teams with records north of .500.

Of Richmond's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Richmond's next game

Matchup: Richmond Spiders vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Richmond Spiders vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

