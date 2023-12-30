The Richmond Spiders (7-5) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Lafayette Leopards (1-11) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Robins Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Richmond vs. Lafayette matchup.

Richmond vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Lafayette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Richmond Moneyline Lafayette Moneyline

Richmond vs. Lafayette Betting Trends

Richmond has compiled a 7-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Spiders and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.

Lafayette has compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three Leopards games this year have gone over the point total.

