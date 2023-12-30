Will Rasmus Sandin Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 30?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Rasmus Sandin going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Sandin stats and insights
- Sandin is yet to score through 33 games this season.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Sandin has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are conceding 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Sandin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|24:22
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:57
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:23
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:07
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:24
|Home
|W 4-0
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
