In this year's Peach Bowl, the Ole Miss Rebels are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The action begins at 12:00 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on ESPN from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. Ole Miss matchup.

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-3.5) 48.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-3.5) 48.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Penn State is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Nittany Lions have an ATS record of 7-1.

Ole Miss has compiled a 5-4-2 record against the spread this year.

The Rebels have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Penn State & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Penn State To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 Ole Miss To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

