The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) will try to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mitchell Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Monarchs put up just 4.6 fewer points per game (58.7) than the Jaguars give up (63.3).

Old Dominion has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.

South Alabama is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 58.7 points.

The Jaguars put up 11.4 more points per game (63.4) than the Monarchs allow (52).

South Alabama is 7-2 when scoring more than 52 points.

Old Dominion has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.4 points.

The Jaguars are making 38.3% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Monarchs allow to opponents (35%).

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 11 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)

11 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42) Kaye Clark: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 36.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

7.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 36.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Jordan McLaughlin: 8.4 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

8.4 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Simone Cunningham: 4.7 PTS, 7 REB, 46.2 FG%

4.7 PTS, 7 REB, 46.2 FG% Brenda Fontana: 5.5 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Old Dominion Schedule