The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) will try to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mitchell Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Monarchs put up just 4.6 fewer points per game (58.7) than the Jaguars give up (63.3).
  • Old Dominion has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.
  • South Alabama is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 58.7 points.
  • The Jaguars put up 11.4 more points per game (63.4) than the Monarchs allow (52).
  • South Alabama is 7-2 when scoring more than 52 points.
  • Old Dominion has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.4 points.
  • The Jaguars are making 38.3% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Monarchs allow to opponents (35%).

Old Dominion Leaders

  • En'Dya Buford: 11 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)
  • Kaye Clark: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 36.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
  • Jordan McLaughlin: 8.4 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
  • Simone Cunningham: 4.7 PTS, 7 REB, 46.2 FG%
  • Brenda Fontana: 5.5 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Old Dominion Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 @ Delaware W 57-53 Bob Carpenter Center
12/17/2023 @ VCU L 64-50 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/20/2023 NC State L 87-50 Chartway Arena
12/30/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
1/4/2024 Louisiana - Chartway Arena
1/6/2024 Southern Miss - Chartway Arena

