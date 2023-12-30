Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) facing the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Old Dominion Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Players to Watch

  • Chaunce Jenkins: 16.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Vasean Allette: 14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyrone Williams: 11.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • R.J. Blakney: 6.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bryce Baker: 6.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Alabama Players to Watch

  • Isiah Gaiter: 15.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Marcus Millender: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Thomas Howell: 6.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Maxwell Land: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG South Alabama AVG South Alabama Rank
286th 69.4 Points Scored 73.6 218th
261st 74.4 Points Allowed 75.3 285th
247th 35.0 Rebounds 32.9 314th
173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 6.5 345th
281st 6.4 3pt Made 7.2 205th
328th 10.8 Assists 10.5 337th
61st 10.3 Turnovers 9.3 21st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.