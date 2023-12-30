Old Dominion vs. South Alabama December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) facing the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Chaunce Jenkins: 16.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Vasean Allette: 14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 11.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 6.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce Baker: 6.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Isiah Gaiter: 15.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Marcus Millender: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Thomas Howell: 6.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maxwell Land: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison
|Old Dominion Rank
|Old Dominion AVG
|South Alabama AVG
|South Alabama Rank
|286th
|69.4
|Points Scored
|73.6
|218th
|261st
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|75.3
|285th
|247th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|32.9
|314th
|173rd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|345th
|281st
|6.4
|3pt Made
|7.2
|205th
|328th
|10.8
|Assists
|10.5
|337th
|61st
|10.3
|Turnovers
|9.3
|21st
