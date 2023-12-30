The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Old Dominion vs. South Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-3.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-3.5) 142.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Old Dominion is 3-8-0 ATS this season.

Monarchs games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

South Alabama has covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

Jaguars games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

