The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Old Dominion is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 284th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 279th.

The 71.3 points per game the Monarchs score are the same as the Jaguars allow.

Old Dominion has a 1-3 record when putting up more than 74.6 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

Old Dominion is posting 66.6 points per game this season at home, which is 6.4 fewer points than it is averaging on the road (73.0).

In 2023-24, the Monarchs are ceding 69.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 81.0.

At home, Old Dominion is sinking 2.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.2) than on the road (8.0). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (29.9%) compared to away from home (37.2%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule