2024 NCAA Bracketology: Norfolk State Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Norfolk State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Norfolk State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Norfolk State ranks
|Record
|MEAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|104
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Norfolk State's best wins
In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 16, Norfolk State beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers (No. 94 in the RPI) by a score of 67-53. In the win against Appalachian State, Niya Fields put up a team-high 14 points. Da'Brya Clark chipped in 14 points.
Next best wins
- 66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 160/RPI) on November 6
- 51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 169/RPI) on November 8
- 58-51 over Colgate (No. 181/RPI) on November 26
- 85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 220/RPI) on December 18
- 70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 276/RPI) on November 12
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Norfolk State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Norfolk State is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Norfolk State has the 332nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- In terms of the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have none against teams above .500.
- Norfolk St's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Norfolk State's next game
- Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Norfolk State Spartans
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Norfolk State games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.