The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Phillips find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Phillips has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:25 Away L 5-1 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:44 Away L 4-3 SO 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:40 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 6-0 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.