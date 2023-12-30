The Dayton Flyers (9-2) welcome in the Longwood Lancers (12-2) after winning seven home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Dayton vs. Longwood matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Longwood vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dayton Moneyline Longwood Moneyline

Longwood vs. Dayton Betting Trends

Longwood is 7-5-0 ATS this year.

Dayton is 6-4-1 ATS this season.

Flyers games have hit the over seven out of 11 times this season.

