The Dayton Flyers (9-2) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Longwood Lancers (12-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at UD Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Flyers have averaged.

Longwood has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.3% from the field.

The Lancers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flyers sit at 302nd.

The Lancers put up 13.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Flyers give up to opponents (65.3).

Longwood is 11-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

At home, Longwood scores 82.4 points per game. Away, it scores 74.8.

In 2023-24 the Lancers are giving up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (58.4) than away (65.8).

Longwood knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (4.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (29%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule